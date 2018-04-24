Michael Daly, Balloonagh Est., Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow Wednesday (April 25th) from 4.15pm to 6.15pm.  Removal at 6.15pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

