Michael Cotter, Limerick and Kerry late of MRCC and ATC Shannon

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Monday from 5pm to 7pm – followed by removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery

