Michael Cotter, Limerick and Kerry late of MRCC and ATC Shannon

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Monday from 5pm to 7pm – followed by removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery
Latest News
Woman airlifted to University Hospital Kerry from Carrauntoohil
Valentia Coast Guard have co-ordinated the rescue of a woman on Carrauntoohil this afternoon. The woman who is believed to be in her thirties got...
Kilcummin Victorious Over Glenflesk in Intermediate Club Final
Kilcummin 4-13 Glenflesk 2-13 A storming start seemed to give Kilcummin the foundation for victory but they had to recover from going behind early in...
100 jobs secured as a Kerry construction company successfully exits examinership
100 hundred jobs have been secured as a Kerry construction company has successfully exited examinership. According to the Sunday Business Post Denis Moriarty the Kerries...
Kerry Together for Yes say that people should vote in accordance with their conscience...
Kerry Together for Yes say that people should vote in accordance with their conscience in the upcoming Eight Amendment referendum. Paul Bowler from the pro-choice...
Latest Sports
Killarney Races Preview
The 2018 season in Killarney begins next week. Their May festival runs for 3 days from Sunday. Peter O'Reilly is Sales and marketing manager