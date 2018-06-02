Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Rockmount Day Care Centre, Kilgarvan
Latest News
Michael Clifford, Woodlawn Drive, Killarney and late of Lohercannon, Tralee
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm on Sunday evening to St....
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships Update
The National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships are on this weekend. Jason O'Connor reports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Latest Sports
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships Update
The National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships are on this weekend. Jason O'Connor reports