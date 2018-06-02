Michael Clifford, Woodlawn Drive, Killarney and late of Lohercannon, Tralee

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Rockmount Day Care Centre, Kilgarvan