Michael Carroll, Kilbrean, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 6:30pm to 8pm – followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Kerry University Hospital. House Private Please.
Latest News
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
€57,000 allocated to tackle illegal dumping in Kerry
Funding has been allocated to tackle illegal dumping in Kerry. €57,000 has been allocated to tackle illegal dumping, and will fund the installation of covert...
Kerry Hurlers Busy Preparing For Joe McDonagh Cup
Kerry manager, Fintan O’Connor says he’s looking forward to the opening game in the Joe McDonagh Cup. The Kingdom go to Carlow Saturday May 5th. O'Connor...
Latest Sports
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides