Michael Carroll, Kilbrean, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 6:30pm to 8pm – followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Kerry University Hospital. House Private Please.

