Michael Broderick, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Latest News
Minister says Kerry car ferry not eligible for funding
The Fáilte Ireland Grants Scheme for Large Tourism Projects does not fund car ferries. The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, made the...
Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí to return to Milltown after 11-year hiatus
Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí 2018 has been launched. The event will take place in Milltown this year on the third weekend of June. Preparations for the annual...
Kerry Beaten By Cork In Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship
Kerry have lost at Cork in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship. The Kingdom went down 4-12 to 3-6, meaning a play-off against Tipperary to...
Evening Sports Update
RACING Gordon Elliott has trained his first ever BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner. 20-to-1 shot General Principle got up on the line under J-J...
Monday Afternoon Soccer Review
Killarney Celtic were 2-1 victors at Charleville in their Skechers 16's Regional Playoff. Daniel Okute and Dylan Callaghan got the goals to set-up a semi-final...
Latest Sports
