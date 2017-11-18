Michael (Boston) Clifford, St.Anne’s Bungalows & formerly of O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee & London.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow (Sunday) from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. John’s Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10am.  Private Cremation to follow.

