Michael (Boston) Clifford, St.Anne’s Bungalows & formerly of O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee & London.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow (Sunday) from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10am. Private Cremation to follow.
Latest News
Dromid Qualify For AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final
Dromid are into the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship. They’ve recorded a 2-17 to 3-10 win over Galtee Gaels from Limerick...
Ballyduff Coursing Day 1 Review
The opening day of the Ballyduff coursing has been run off. James O’Connor reports James also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Hurling RHYNO Quality Feeds Senior Championship Final Ballyduff 2-13 St.Brendans 0-15 East Kerry Football Minor “B” Championship Final, sponsored by The Tatler Jack Gneeveguilla 3-11...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Latest Sports
