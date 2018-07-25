reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. House Strictly Private Please.
Latest News
Judge David Waters appointed to Kerry’s District Court 17
The Cabinet has appointed a permanent judge to District Court 17, which covers Kerry. It follows the retirement of Judge James O'Connor earlier this month. The...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
CYCLING Dan Martin has finished second on today's 17th stage of the Tour de France. The UAE rider came home 28-seconds behind stage winner...
Kerry County Council offers to meet IFA following greenway CPO protest
Kerry County Council has offered to meet members of the Irish Farmers' Association to discuss the south Kerry Greenway project. It follows a protest by...
The Global Village – July 24th, 2018
Admin -
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/24_gv.mp3
Michael Bill Murphy, 19 Tralee Road, Castleisland and late of Market Cross, Castleisland
reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Friday at...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
CYCLING Dan Martin has finished second on today's 17th stage of the Tour de France. The UAE rider came home 28-seconds behind stage winner...
Kerry COULD Play Dublin In Semi-Final On August 11th
IF Kerry reach the All-Ireland semi-final, they’ll only have a week to prepare for an encounter with reigning champions, Dublin. The dates and times for...
County Under 21 Football Championship 1/4 Final Draw
The draw for the 1/4 finals of the Acorn Life County Under 21 Football Championship took place this afternoon and it will see: Mid Kerry...