Met Éireann warns of very strong tidal waves off Kerry coast

Met Éireann is warning of very strong tidal waves near the Kerry coastline.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Liz Walsh says there’s a risk of a storm surge which can cause some coastal flooding and erosion.

There may also be thunder storms.

North Kerry is currently experiencing high impact due to the movement of ex-Hurricane Ophelia; the centre of the storm is making its way to Clare and Galway.

A storm surge is a coastal flood phenomenon of rising water often associated with low pressure weather systems.

Meteorologist, Liz Walsh, says there are concerns for Kerry but says the indications are that Cork, rather than Kerry, is more likely to be in the firing line of the storm surge.

She says the sea is due to be high this afternoon, predicted wave heights of seven or eight metres.

However, by this evening, the low pressure system associated with ex-Hurricane Ophelia is expected to have dissipated.

Ms Walsh is also warning of thunder storms.