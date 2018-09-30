Message from Local Coordination Group 2 March 2018 – 9.30am

The Kerry Local Emergency Coordination Group met on a number of occasions throughout the night and again this morning – including the Chief Executive and senior management of Kerry County Council, the Chief Superintendent of An Garda Siochána, senior HSE management and other emergency services.

Met Éireann’s Status Red warning for Kerry remains in effect until 6pm this evening.

Council crews have been mobilised this morning to work on priority routes to ensure access for emergency services in the first instance. Those crews – with over 100 personnel on duty – are working under very difficult conditions.

Road conditions remain very treacherous however and the advice of the Local Coordination Group is not to travel today unless absolutely necessary. It will take time to clear all routes and with further snowfall forecast by Met Éireann, conditions may deteriorate again later today and tonight. Public safety is paramount, and nobody should risk their own safety or that of others.

The Group thanks the public for heeding the advice issued to date. Emergency contact details are available on www.kerrycoco.ie and on social media.