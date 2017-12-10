Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School Christmas Carol Service

Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School invites all members of the public to its annual Christmas Carol Service at Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church Tralee at 7:30pm this Wed 13th of December.  All the old favourites will be heard along with some beautiful lesser-known pieces. The carol service is free to the public and all are very welcome.

