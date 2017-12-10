Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School Christmas Carol Service

Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School invites all members of the public to its annual Christmas Carol Service at Our Lady & St Brendan’s Church Tralee at 7:30pm this Wed 13th of December. All the old favourites will be heard along with some beautiful lesser-known pieces. The carol service is free to the public and all are very welcome.
Ireland-South MEP says rate of youth unemployment unacceptably high
An Ireland-South MEP says the rate of youth unemployment is unacceptably high. MEP Deirdre Clune claims 14% of young people in Ireland are currently unemployed,...
Kerry County Council submits funding applications for two Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management...
Kerry County Council has submitted funding applications for two Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management Studies. Funding is being sought for the Dingle Bay East-Castlemaine...
Gardaí find large quantity of drugs after searching property in East Kerry
Gardaí have found a large quantity of drugs after searching a property in East Kerry. Killarney gardaí, along with members of the Kerry Divisional and...
Agriview – December 7th, 2017
Aisling O'Brien discusses predictions for farmers' incomes in 2018, prices from marts and factories with Tomas Burke, a Kerry tractor will be getting a...
In Business – December 7th, 2017
This week Mary Mullins spoke with some of the winners of the Kerry IBYE competition; a new event management degree at IT Tralee; Paul...
Brexit Breakthrough – December 8th, 2017
Professor Brigid Laffan, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies and director of the Global Governance Programme at the European University Institute,...