MEPs representing Kerry low in list of influencers in Europe

The four MEPs representing Kerry in the Ireland South constituency are falling well outside the most influential in Europe.

That’s according to a study by monitoring body, VoteWatch Europe.

The annual survey shows that in a scale of one to five, Irish MEPs are in the second least influential cluster of national delegations in the European Parliament.

In the Ireland South constituency, Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly and Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada are in the third band of influence.

Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune is in the fourth most influential band.

There are no Irish MEPs in the second most influential band, while Fine Gael’s Máiréad McGuiness who represents Midlands North West constituency is the only Irish MEP in the top 150 most influential representatives.

When individual MEPs are ranked according to a points system, Mairead McGuinness, who is vice-president of the Parliament, has the highest score at 30 points.

For Ireland South MEPs, VoteWatch Europe has given Seán Kelly 16.5 points, Liadh Ní Riada 16 points, Deirdre Clune 12 points, and Fianna Fáil’s Brian Crowley is on 3 points.

Mr Crowley, who ranks lowest in the list of Irish MEPs with three points, has been unable to attend Brussels and Strasbourg sessions because of ill-health; Kieran Hartley is his substitute in parliament.