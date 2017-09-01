MEPS call on regulatory hurdles to Shannon LNG to be removed

Three of the Ireland South MEPs have called on the Commission for Energy Regulation to remove regulatory hurdles blocking the Shannon LNG project.

The multi-million-euro project, earmarked for the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank, has been beset by delays including a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs on gas interconnectors.

Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly, Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada and Kieran Hartley who is a subsititute for Fianna Fail MEP Brian Crowley while he recovers from illness were all speaking as plans progress for a new gas project for Cork Harbour.

Despite concerns the plans by US company Next Decade could scupper Shannon LNG Kieran Hartley believes there is room for both projects: