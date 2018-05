Two Ireland South MEPs have called for Men’s Shed to be rolled out across Europe.

Kerry Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly and Cork Sinn Féin MEP Líadh Ní Ríada met representatives from the movement in Brussels recently.

Men’s Sheds have been nominated by Fine Gael MEPs for the 2018 Citizen’s Prize.





Seán Kelly said the movement has the potential to developed in every member state.