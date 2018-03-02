MEP Sean Kelly hosts a gathering involving those born with birth defects

MEP Sean Kelly has hosted a gathering involving individuals and families born with birth defects.

The Ireland-South MEP says 2.5% of all babies in Europe are born with birth defects, and that figure rises to 10% when pre-term births are included.

The Kilcummin native, who is the Leader of the Fine Gael delegation in the European Parliament, says the workshop was used as a forum to discuss and propose solutions in the context of research.

The workshop outlined the medical, social and psychological problems of those born with facial defects, and highlighted the inequalities in access to care, depending on country of birth.