MEP calls for better fire safety measures for buildings

An Ireland-South MEP has called for better fire safety measures for buildings

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says there is a need to ensure materials used in buildings comply with EU-wide safety standards.

The issue of fire safety was debated in the European Parliament recently, following the Grenfell Tower blaze in London in June.

The Parliament is looking at what needs to be done to improve fire safety in buildings, and MEP Clune says a report on the Grenfell Tower disaster will be given to the European Commissioner responsible for this area.