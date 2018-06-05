MEP Brian Crowley to hold press conference about future when discharged from care

Ireland South MEP Brian Crowley is to hold a press conference about his future when he’s discharged from care.

The Fianna Fáil MEP has been unable to attend the European Parliament for a number of years due to ill-health.

A representative of his confirmed to Radio Kerry News that Mr Crowley will hold a press conference and deal with all issues when discharged from care.





His substitute and party colleague Kieran Hartley has previously called for Mr Crowley to stand aside or clarify his position.

The next European elections are due to be held in May of next year.