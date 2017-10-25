Men’s Sheds members to tackle Killarney National Park Rhododendron

Dozens of Men’s Sheds members from across the country will gather in Killarney National Park next month to help tackle the problem of invasive rhododendrons.

This November, Killarney National Park is teaming up with Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce, Haven Pharmacy and the Irish Men’s Sheds Association to help protect a vital part of Ireland’s natural heritage.

The initiative which was spearheaded by Haven Pharmacist and local Killarney businessman Finbarr Kennelly, will see dozens of Men’s Sheds members from across the country descend upon Killarney National Park to help tackle the problem of invasive rhododendron.

It will run from November 5th to November 8th.

Through the generosity of Killarney Chamber & Hoteliers, all those attending will be accommodated and fed for the duration of their stay in Killarney. Killarney National Park is one of Ireland’s natural treasures which attracts droves of tourists and visitors each year. Invasive rhododendron, whose unconstrained growth is a danger to flora and fauna, threaten the Park’s natural beauty and delicate ecosystems. Its unrestricted growth starves other plants of sun and sustenance beneath its tall, dense thickets. While Killarney National Park has been fighting a rear-guard action against rhododendron for over 30 years, the sheer size of the 10,000-hectare park presents serious challenges.

Five people have become lost in the rhododendron in the past two months.