Meningitis Research Foundation urges vigilance as flu co-infection may lead to increased risk

The Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) is warning people in Kerry that cases of meningitis and septicemia are expected to rise over the winter period.

According to the foundation, this time of year is the peak season for meningitis as bacteria being enters the body more easily via the nose and throat due to co-infection with flu.

While babies and young children are most at-risk of meningitis and septicemia, teenagers and young adults are the next most at-risk group.

Early symptoms include fever, vomiting and headache; limb pain, pale skin, cold hands and feet, rash, neck stiffness, dislike of bright lights and confusion.