Mena O’Driscoll nee O Sullivan, Knopogue, Ballyduff

reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Catherine Kitty Bonn née Kelly, Gortagullane, Ballymacelligott.
Requiem mass for Catherine Kitty Bonn née Kelly will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballymacelligott tomorrow Wed at 11am. Burial...
Timothy ‘Timmy’ O’Brien, Árd Carraig, Caherslee, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, tomorrow Wednesday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. ...
Development of Kenmare Relief Road remains priority for council
The development of the Kenmare Relief Road remains a priority for Kerry County Council. Funding of such roads is mainly by the Department of Transport's...
Shannon LNG seeks to extend planning for north Kerry terminal
Shannon LNG has applied to An Bord Pleanala to alter a condition of planning for its proposed terminal in North Kerry. The condition relates to...
Proposal to build agricultural allotments in Castleisland
A decision will be made by planners at the end of October on a proposal to build agricultural allotments in Castleisland. Castleisland Community Garden Committee...
Latest Sports
Kerry Trio Begin European Soccer Championship Campaign Today
Ireland take on world champions Russia today in the inaugural European Amputee Soccer Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. Three Kerry players feature in the...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Ladies Football Under 14 Division 2 Shield-Final Castleisland Desmonds 1-06 Na Gaeil 2-09 D-Sign's Under 14 Division 1 Semi-Final Abbeydorney v Austin Stacks @...
Donaghy Undecided On Kerry Future
The Inter County future of Kieran Donaghy remains unclear. The Kerry footballer has said it will be decided over the next few weeks. Donaghy spoke with...