Mena O’Driscoll nee O Sullivan, Knopogue, Ballyduff

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

