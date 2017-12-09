Men who pleaded guilty to Tralee assaults to be sentenced next year

Two men who assaulted two men in Tralee will be sentenced next year.

42-year-old Francie McCarthy Senior of 28 Cois Coille, Tralee pleaded guilty to assaulting a man causing him harm, violent disorder and producing a long-handled spade at the Mart Yard, Caherslee, Tralee on December 4th 2016.

20-year-old Francie McCarthy Junior, of the same address, pleaded guilty to assaulting another man on the same day and producing a metal bar with a timber handle at the same location on the same day.

Judge Tom O’Donnell agreed to an application to adjourn sentencing.

The case has been listed for January 15th next when a hearing date will be set.