Men in Kerry engaged in domestic abuse are being urged to seek help.

The MOVE Ireland Kerry branch is restarting after over a year’s break.

MOVE Ireland (Men Overcoming Violence) is a voluntary organisation which works to address domestic violence against women.

Stephen Elvins of the Kerry branch is calling on men engaged in such behaviour to take the step and contact them for help.

More information available from moveireland.ie, or the Move Kerry branch 086 020 1731.