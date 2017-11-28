Men given suspended sentences for stag night assault in Killarney

A pair of Limerick men have been given suspended sentences for assaulting a man causing him harm in Killarney.

The men appeared before Judge Tom O’Donnell at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court for their sentencing hearing.

The court heard 46-year-old Anthony McCormack of 8 Willow Grove Park, Old Cork Road, Limerick and his brother-in-law 40-year-old Stephen Potter of 2 Butterfield Avenue, OId Cork Road, Limerick were out in Killarney on a stag night on October 11th 2015.

The men initially had a friendly encounter with the victim at McSorleys but matters turned nasty with Mr Potter striking the man in the face with a glass, Mr McCormack then approached the victim and hit him several times in the face.

The court was told the pair were highly intoxicated and this was an unprovoked double assault which saw the victim lose his two front teeth leading to dental implants; the man was also left with a scar to his nose.

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the accused men’s early guilty pleas and remorse for their over-reactions but said alcohol is no excuse.

He handed each man a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence and ordered them to pay the victim €10,000 in compensation; this is without any prejudice to any civil claim taken by the victim.