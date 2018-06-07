Men charged with burglaries in North Kerry and West Limerick further remanded in custody

Two men charged with a spate of burglaries across North Kerry and West Limerick last weekend have been further remanded in custody.

Patrick Roche, aged 43, of 27 Woodview, Tralee, and 25-year-old Martin O’Sullivan with addresses at 12b Market St, Tralee and Athea, Co Limerick, appeared before Listowel District Court today.

Patrick Roche and Martin O’Sullivan are both charged with 11 counts of burglary between the 31st of May and 2nd of June.





The alleged incidents occured at Stack’s Butchers, Moyvane; Mullane’s Garage, Collins’ Bar, and the GAA pitch in Athea; the Athea United Clubhouse; two homes in Lower Athea; a lifeguard’s hut in Glin; and Broderick’s Shop, New St, and Kathleen’s Food Store, Convent St, in Abbeyfeale.

They’re also charged with an attempted break-in at Carey’s Electrical Rewinds, Listowel.

Judge David Waters remanded the two men in custody until the 21st of June for service of the book of evidence.