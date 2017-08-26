Memorial to commemorate babies who died before, during or after birth to be unveiled at Rath Cemetery, Tralee today

A memorial stone to commemorate babies who have died before, during or after birth will be unveiled and blessed at Rath Cemetery, Tralee this morning.

The memorial is being put in place by Kerry County Council in association with the Miscarriage Association of Ireland.

The Association has placed a number of such memorial stones in cemeteries around the country.

The memorial (beside the altar) will be blessed by Fr Gerard O’Leary, Chaplain at Kerry General Hospital this morning at 11am.

Those who have experienced or being affected by miscarriage are welcome to attend the dedication and blessing of the memorial stone as are all members of the public.