There is a meeting tonight to discuss the future of Cahersiveen Community Resource Centre.

The centre which is on the main street in Cahersiveen has run into the financial difficulty in the last number of years.

There were a number of POBAL funded jobs at the centre which have now gone, including a manager, full time care taker, and four-part time staff.

Alan Landers explains how these jobs were lost:

The centre has also lost tenants down through the years including a Fáilte Ireland tourist office.

Tonight’s meeting is on at 8pm at the centre and Mr Landers said they don’t want to lose it: