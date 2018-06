The tone of the conversation surrounding older people in Ireland is disrespectful and hurtful.

That’s according to Marian Relihan from the Kerry Women’s Interactive Network who says the elderly are being treated as a burden despite helping to build the country.

A meeting on women and pensions is taking place in the Listowel Arms Hotel on July 4th at 7pm and all ages are being urged to attend.





Ms Relihan wants to hear a change in the tone of the conversation when it comes to pensioners: