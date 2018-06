A meeting to discuss concerns about anti-social behaviour in South Kerry is taking place this evening.

Locals believe more Gardaí are needed in the area and they should be out on patrol.

The meeting, which is open to everyone, is taking place in the Ring of Kerry Hotel, Cahersiveen at 7.30 this evening.





Among those in attendance will be a senior member of Kerry Gardaí, TDs and Kerry County Councillors.