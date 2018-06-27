Meeting to be sought on future of event celebrating Christie Hennessy

A meeting is being sought to discuss the future of an event celebrating the life of Christie Hennessy and song writers.

The event, which was founded by Francie Conway, has been running in Tralee since 2011.

During Christie Hennessy’s career he released nine albums; several of which went platinum.





The Celebration of Christie Hennessy and Songwriters, which was held for the seventh time last November, honours the life and music of one of Tralee’s most famous sons.

It includes The Troubadour Club, the IMRO Christie Hennessy Song Competition and performances from some of Ireland’s top artists.

In recent days there has been speculation that the festival could be moved to Killarney.

The issue was discussed by Tralee Chamber Alliance and Tralee Municipal District councillors; Mayor of Tralee, Graham Spring and President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Aidan Kelly are to seek a meeting with organisers with a view to retaining the event in Tralee.

It’s understood both bodies are to pledge their ongoing support.

Founder of the event, Francie Conway, says he wants to ensure it keeps going and is prepared to meet both bodies.

Mr Conway says the INEC, Killarney has been provisionally booked for October 12th and 13th but nothing is set in stone in terms of a location.

He says he will consider proposals from Tralee and Killarney before deciding.