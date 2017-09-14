Meeting sought to discuss court poor box monies in Kerry

The Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive of Kerry County Council are to seek a meeting with District Court Judge James O’Connor in relation to the court poor box.

Last year, districts courts in Kerry recorded the highest amount of court poor box donations in the country.

The use of the court poor box by judges in lieu of or in conjunction with another penalty is a practice which predates the foundation of the State.

It is mainly used for offences which would not attract a custodial sentence including public order, road traffic offences and first time, minor drug offences.

In 2016, the seven District Courts in the county saw just over €394,000 in donations; Judge James O’Connor determines where this money is allocated with the vast majority given to overseas charities.

Cllr Niall Kelleher raised the issue at the monthly meeting of the local authority where he suggested the monies collected could be allocated to the Community Support Fund for community organisations across Kerry.

He stressed he was not against 3rd world charities but asked if the courts service could be encouraged that the majority of the money be allocated to charities in Kerry.

It was agreed that the Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive of Kerry County Council would follow up on the issue and possibly seek a meeting with Judge O’Connor to discuss the matter.