Meeting on rural and Gaeltacht initiatives underway in Dromid

A meeting on rural and Gaeltacht initiatives is currently underway in Dromid.

Hosted by Teagasc in association with the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht Taskforce a number of topics are being discussed including land adaptation use, the South Kerry Development Plan, Agri-tourism and the Wild Atlantic Way.

The outlook for the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht, including the Irish language and culture potential, will also be examined.

Speakers from Kerry County Council, Údarás na Gaeltachta, South Kerry Development Partnership, Comhchoiste Gaeltacht Uíbh Ráthach and IT Tralee will also attend.