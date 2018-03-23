A delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, to stress–what they believe–is the importance of keeping court services in the centre of the town. Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly attended the meeting.
Kerry honoured at Munster regional final of Irish Restaurant Awards
Kerry restaurants, pubs and chefs were this week honoured at the Munster regional final of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2018. Over 500 people attended the...
Kerry MEP cautions against knee-jerk reaction to alleged Russian nerve agent attack
A Kerry MEP has cautioned against a knee-jerk reaction to the alleged Russian nerve agent attack. EU leaders issued a statement in support of Britain...
TD denies scaremongering over status of University Hospital Kerry
A Kerry TD has denied that he is scaremongering in relation to the status of University Hospital Kerry. Fianna Fail Deputy John Brassil is concerned...
Meeting on future of Tralee Court House – March 23rd, 2018
A delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, to stress--what they believe--is the importance of keeping court services in the centre...
A healthier future for Kerry and Cork? – March 23rd, 2018
A new 4-year plan to change the health and wellbeing of people in Kerry has been launched - the plan covers everything from efforts...
Downgraded status on the cards for University Hospital Kerry? – March 23rd, 2018
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says UHK’s status as Grade III hospital could be at risk if staff positions aren’t filled http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/john_brassil.mp3