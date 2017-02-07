Meeting this evening about Killarney possibly hosting part of Rugby World Cup

A meeting is taking place this evening about Killarney possibly hosting part of the Rugby World Cup.

Kerry is part of a bid for Ireland to hold the Rugby World Cup in 2023, incorporating Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

The bid manager Olly Hodges will speak at an open business meeting, organised by the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce in the Malton Hotel, Killarney this evening at 6.30.

He’ll detail the current status of the bid and what inclusion as a venue could mean for Killarney, including the publicity and marketing opportunities.