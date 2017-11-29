Meeting to establish Tralee as Gaeltacht Servcies Town to take place

Tralee has been named as one of the towns eligible for recognition as a Gaeltacht Service Town.

Under the Gaeltacht Act a lead organisation or committee will be selected in each Service Town to devise a language plan for the town.

A meeting will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 7pm in the Meadowlands Hotel to agree a structure for developing Tralee as a Gaeltacht Service Town.

The meeting is open to all committees and organisations, to the education sector, the business sector and Public Bodies based in the greater Tralee area.

More information on the Gaeltacht Act, language planning and Gaeltacht Service Towns is available on the Department website, www.chg.gov.ie

Additional information is available from Oifig na Gaeilge on 066-7183532.