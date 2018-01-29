Meet Dale O’Carroll: Overall Winner of the Lee Strand Garda Youth Achievement Award – January 29th, 2018

19-year-old Dale is this year’s overall award winner. He’s from Greenville, Listowel, plays basketball with Special Olympics in Tralee, among other activities, volunteers in his community and is particularly dedicated to his Nan.

