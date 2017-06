Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle are out of WRC Rally Italia Sardegna.

The pair were leading the event when they went off the road on stage 5.

They lost nearly 8 minutes after the car rolled but did manage to complete the stage.

However, Citroen Racing subsequently announced that a damaged roll cage had put an end to their rally.

Craig Breen has also had to retire, due to what Citroen Racing revealed to be “a gearbox oil leak caused by a heavy landing”.