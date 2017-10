Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle have won Rally Spain.

The pair ended the event 28 seconds clear of Sebastien Ogier.

They won Stage 7 to move into top spot and opened up a 13 seconds advantage at the end of day two.

Meeke and Nagle won the first five stages today to consolidate their position.

Jon Armstrong and Kerry’s Noel O’Sullivan were 9th on WRC2