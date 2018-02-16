Meeke And Nagle Remain 10th At Rally Sweden

Kris Meeke and Killarney co- driver Paul Nagle remain 10th after 8 stages of Rally Sweden.

They are 1 min and 43 seconds behind leader Thierry Neuville.

Two straight stage wins have helped Craig Breen move up to 4th place in the overall standings.

The Waterford native claimed his first stage win of the year by taking the 6th stage in Sweden, before then taking the 7th stage moments later.

Breen is just 12 seconds off the lead ahead of the weekend’s action, and is hoping to claim the second WRC podium finish of his career.