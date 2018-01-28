Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle were Fourth at WRC Rally Monte Carlo.
The event was won by Sebastian Ogier.
Sean Moriarty reports
.
Meeke & Nagle Finish Fourth At WRC Rally Monte Carlo
Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle were Fourth at WRC Rally Monte Carlo. The event was won by Sebastian Ogier. Sean Moriarty reports .
Kerry Lose Out To Cork In Lidl National Ladies Football League Opener
Kerry lost out to Cork in their opening game of the Lidl National Ladies Football league 2-17 to 9 points. Breda O'Shea reports
Women’s National Cup Final Glory For Castleisland
St Mary’s Castleisland have won the NICC Women’s National Cup Final. The ladies return to Castleisland this evening National Cup winners following their impressive...
An Ghaeltacht Abú – January 26th, 2018
C.L.G. an Ghaeltacht take on Moy Tír na nÓg in the Intermediate All-Ireland Club Semi-Final in Semple Stadium at 2pm this Saturday, after last...
Call from the Dáil – January 26th, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on the latest opinion poll on the abortion question, the lifting of the ban on the...
Sexual abuse & lost innocence: ‘Mary’ tells her story – January 26th, 2018
A 26-year-old man has been jailed for seven and half years for targeting young girls online and coercing them to send him explicit photos...