A broken suspension has seen Kris Meeke and Kerry’s Paul Nagle retire from WRC Rally Australia.

There’s better news for Craig Breen, who won stage 15 and is 5th after day two, at 1 minute 5.2 seconds.

Thierry Neuville leads the event by 20.1 seconds from Jari Matti Latvala, with Ott Tanak in third.