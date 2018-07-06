Medical Matters | Urology

Deirdre Fanning, Consultant Urologist at the Bon’s Secours Hospital in Tralee talks about all things Urology.
Road Traffic Amendment Bill passes final stage in Dail
The Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017 has passed its final stage in Dáil Eireann. The bill was the subject of a lengthy filibuster by a...
Further water restrictions in Kerry likely in the coming days
Further water restrictions in Kerry are likely in the coming days as the drought continues. There are 60 water supplies in Kerry from various sources;...
Minister for Agriculture says stakeholder group working to help farmers through drought
A stakeholder group has been brought together to help farmers navigate through the current weather situation. The lack of rainfall is impacting on grass growth...
Call from the Dáil – July 6th, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, deputises for Michael O’Regan. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ktpodcast2.mp3
Hosepipe Ban Comes Into Effect – July 6th, 2018
Anna Brosnan of Irish Water explains to whom the hosepipe ban applies and to whom it doesn’t. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kt1july6.mp3
The Globe Learning Expedition
Grainne McPolin brings us a report live from the GLE international citizen science event in Killarney and Mary speaks to Dr Tony Murphy, Director...