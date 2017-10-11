Medical matters: Respiration problems

This week Dr. Eamon is back and he is talking about respiration problems and any questions you may have about the subject.
Kerry hoteliers call for 9% hospitality VAT rate to be rubberstamped in future budgets
The 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector should be rubberstamped in future budgets. That's according to the PRO of the Kerry Branch of the...
IT Tralee and Dalata Hotel Group join forces for new programmes
The Institute of Technology Tralee is beginning a new series of programmes in collaboration with the Dalata Hotel Group. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator...
New bus service to bring Kerry cancer patients to Limerick expected to start next...
It's hoped a new free bus service to transfer cancer patients from Kerry to Limerick will be up and running next year. That's according to...
Kerry men go to Everest
Three Kerry men are heading to everest base camp over the coming weeks. Two of the men, Fred McDonagh and Mike O'Shea, joined Deirdre in...
Paul Galvin fashion show
Paul Galvin spoke to Deirdre about his new line of clothing for men and also an upcoming fashion show he has organised. Also he explains...
Budget analysis
Following Budget 2018 Deirdre wash was joined in studio by Tom O'Shea, partner with O'shea accountants Castleisland, Marilyn Bullman from Tralee congress and Paul...