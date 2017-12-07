Dr Eamon was joined by orthopaedic surgeon Eimear Conroy to talk about orthopaedics and answers your questions.
Tourism Ireland Star Wars campaign featuring Kerry launched into space
A new Tourism Ireland Star Wars campaign featuring Kerry has been launched into space A billboard ad featuring the Wild Atlantic Way has been...
Killarney councillor storms out of meeting over procedural issues
A Killarney councillor stormed out of a Kerry County Council meeting in a row over procedural matters. At yesterday's monthly meeting of the Killarney...
Claim embracing green technologies would be good for Kerry
It's claimed embracing green technologies would be good for Kerry. Deputy Eamonn Ryan believes the county could receive double subsidies for creating and using more...
Dreading Christmas
Junior Locke from St Vincent De Paul responds to a letter Deirdre got about a listener who is dreading Christmas this year. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Junior.mp3
Smoky Coal
Deirdre spoke to climatologist John Sweeny on the recent statement that from 2019 on you won’t be allowed to burn Smokey coal and also...
Medical Matters | Orthopaedics
Dr Eamon was joined by orthopaedic surgeon Eimear Conroy to talk about orthopaedics and answers your questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/med1.mp3