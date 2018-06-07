Rapheal Crowley who suffers from Haemochromatosis joined Deirdre along with Dr Eamon Shanahan to talk about the condition
Two men have been found guilty of knowingly making a false report of a road traffic collision in Tralee. Adewale Obadina of 24 Muing Estate,...
It's claimed some homeowners in Kerry are being charged up to €14,000 in development levies. Councillor Michael Cahill has called for Kerry County Council and...
A campaign's underway to raise 20 thousand euro for a North Kerry teenager who sustained serious injuries in a motor rally last Sunday. 18-year-old Megan...
Medical Matters – Haemochromatosis
Rapheal Crowley who suffers from Haemochromatosis joined Deirdre along with Dr Eamon Shanahan to talk about the condition http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/medical1.mp3
No Show Diners
Killarney restaurant owner Michael Rosney talks to us about the frustration and loss of money they face in the restaurant trade by the means...
Footprints – June 5th, 2018
Mike Lynch, who’s an archivist with Kerry Library, looks at events in the county 100 years ago. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/footprintsjune.mp3