Medical Matters

Dr Eamon Shanahan answers your general queries
TD denies scaremongering over status of University Hospital Kerry
A Kerry TD has denied that he is scaremongering in relation to the status of University Hospital Kerry. Fianna Fail Deputy John Brassil is concerned...
Kerry could be in line for more flood defence works funding
Kerry could be in line for more flood defence works funding. Funding of €600,000 was announced yesterday by Minister of State for the Office of...
Decision on future of Tralee Courthouse due before year end
A decision on the future of Tralee Courthouse will be made before the year end. This week a delegation met with CEO of the Courts...
Meeting on future of Tralee Court House – March 23rd, 2018
A delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, to stress--what they believe--is the importance of keeping court services in the centre...
A healthier future for Kerry and Cork? – March 23rd, 2018
A new 4-year plan to change the health and wellbeing of people in Kerry has been launched - the plan covers everything from efforts...
Downgraded status on the cards for University Hospital Kerry? – March 23rd, 2018
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says UHK’s status as Grade III hospital could be at risk if staff positions aren’t filled http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/john_brassil.mp3