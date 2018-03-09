Medical Matters

Dr Eamon Shanahan and Rheumatologist Peter Browne talk to us about Rheumatoid arthritis.
Disability campaigner Joanne O’Riordan may for the Irish Presidency
Disability campaigner Joanne O'Riordan has revealed she's interested in contesting the Presidental election.The 22-year-old from Millstreet, who was born without arms or legs, announced...
Dangerous driving charge against Listowel woman amended
A dangerous driving charge brought against a Listowel woman has been amended.23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, has pleaded not guilty to the new...
Kerry Right to Life to join national rally in Dublin
Kerry Right to Life says several buses are travelling from Tralee and Killarney to attend the Rally for Life which is being held in...
High Insurance Costs for Businesses – March 9th, 2018
Listowel businessman, Liam Flaherty, spoke to Jerry about the meeting organised by the Business Insurance Reform Group in Killarney last night. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_insurance.mp3
Call from the Dáil – March 9th, 2018
Michael O’Regan is away this week so John Downing of the Irish Independent looks at the week that was in politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_call.mp3
National Credit Union Controversy – March 9th, 2018
A Central Bank review of credit unions found that in 30% of cases, a credit union staff member or director had won a prize...