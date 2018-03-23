Media with reach of 28 million visit Star Wars locations in South and West Kerry

25 members of the world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle media visited Star Wars film locations in Kerry this week.

The trip was arranged in conjunction with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/ Lucasfilm Ltd™ and Tourism Ireland.

The trip – to areas in South and West Kerry – was timed to coincide with Mark Hamill’s visit to Dublin’s St Patrick’s Festival as International Guest of Honour.

The group of high profile media from the US, Canada, UK, Australia, France, Belgium and the Netherlands, have a combined reach of over 28 million.

During their visit they spent time on Valentia Island and the Skelligs, before travelling to Dingle to visit Commenoule, Dún Mór and the Slea Head Drive.