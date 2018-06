Gardaí have confirmed a man reported missing in Kerry has been found.

Gilbert Fitzpatrick, from Navan, Co Meath had been on holiday in Tralee and had travelled to Killarney, where it’s understood he went walking in The Gap of Dunloe area.

A further sighting of the man was reported to Gardaí between Clare and Galway on the 15th.





Gardaí today confirmed Mr Fitzpatrick was located yesterday.

