Measures introduced to highlight the advantages of raising children with Irish

Measures have been introduced to highlight the advantages of raising children through Irish.

The Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh announced the measures in order to raise awareness among young families of the advantages of raising children with Irish.

As part of the language support package, posters and pamphlets will be circulated to health centres and doctors’ surgeries across Gaeltacht areas.

Information on the current campaign will also be disseminated among preschool services in Irish-speaking areas.

Minister McHugh announced the measures in Killarney yesterday, during Oireachtas na Samhna.