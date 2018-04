Sean Heaphy, the Managing Director of the H2 Group, which operates two stores in Kerry, has been elected to the National Council of SPAR Retailers.

H2 Group employs over 220 people in nine stores nationwide, including Texaco Spar Service Station on the Bridge Rd in Listowel, and the Spar Supermarket on Market St, Listowel.

Mr Heaphy has been elected to the National Council of SPAR Retailers until 2020.