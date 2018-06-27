Mayor of Tralee hopeful event honouring Christie Hennessy will remain in the town

The Mayor of Tralee says he hopes the Celebration of Christie Hennessy and Songwriters event will remain in the town.

The event honouring one of Tralee’s most famous sons was founded by Francie Conway in 2011 and includes the IMRO Christie Hennessy Song Competition and performances from some of Ireland’s top artists.

However, Mr Conway says due to a lack of support he has provisionally booked the INEC in Killarney to host the event in October; but added he will consider proposals from Tralee and Killarney before making a final decision on a location.





Mayor of Tralee, Graham Spring says he will be part of a meeting with Mr Conway and Tralee Chamber Alliance.

He says it’s very important that the event is maintained in Tralee: